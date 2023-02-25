Saturday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (24-3) and the Buffalo Bulls (9-15) at Stroh Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-57 and heavily favors Bowling Green to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bulls' last contest on Thursday ended in a 61-57 loss to Eastern Michigan.

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 79, Buffalo 57

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

The Bulls' best win this season came against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 229) in our computer rankings. The Bulls secured the 78-59 win at home on January 14.

Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins

58-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 238) on December 20

63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 242) on December 7

81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 253) on February 1

70-63 at home over Central Michigan (No. 283) on January 7

69-64 on the road over Ohio (No. 289) on January 11

Buffalo Performance Insights