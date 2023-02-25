Saturday's contest features the Iona Lady Gaels (21-5) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (8-17) facing off at Hynes Athletic Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-51 win for heavily favored Iona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Golden Griffins head into this game on the heels of a 73-60 victory over Fairfield on Friday.

Canisius vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Canisius vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 72, Canisius 51

Canisius Schedule Analysis

The Golden Griffins' best win this season came in a 64-58 victory over the Colgate Raiders on November 22.

Canisius has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).

Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins

73-60 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 17

57-55 at home over Buffalo (No. 254) on November 7

65-61 at home over Marist (No. 275) on December 19

52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 275) on February 11

85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 328) on December 7

Canisius Performance Insights