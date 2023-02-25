Canisius vs. Iona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Iona Lady Gaels (21-5) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (8-17) facing off at Hynes Athletic Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-51 win for heavily favored Iona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Golden Griffins head into this game on the heels of a 73-60 victory over Fairfield on Friday.
Canisius vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
Canisius vs. Iona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 72, Canisius 51
Canisius Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Griffins' best win this season came in a 64-58 victory over the Colgate Raiders on November 22.
- Canisius has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).
Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-60 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 17
- 57-55 at home over Buffalo (No. 254) on November 7
- 65-61 at home over Marist (No. 275) on December 19
- 52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 275) on February 11
- 85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 328) on December 7
Canisius Performance Insights
- The Golden Griffins have a -148 scoring differential, falling short by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 61.0 points per game, 263rd in college basketball, and are allowing 66.9 per outing to rank 251st in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Canisius has scored 60.3 points per game in MAAC play, and 61.0 overall.
- At home the Golden Griffins are scoring 64.2 points per game, 6.2 more than they are averaging on the road (58.0).
- Canisius allows 64.5 points per game at home, and 69.1 on the road.
- The Golden Griffins have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 56.4 points per contest, 4.6 fewer points their than season average of 61.0.
