Columbia vs. Brown Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Columbia Lions (21-4) and the Brown Bears (11-13) at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-58, with heavily favored Columbia taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lions are coming off of an 80-37 win over Dartmouth in their last game on Saturday.
Columbia vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Columbia vs. Brown Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 77, Brown 58
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- The Lions claimed their best win of the season on January 6, when they secured a 58-55 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39), according to our computer rankings.
- The Lions have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six).
Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 47) on December 10
- 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on November 27
- 77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 59) on November 7
- 83-76 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 64) on November 17
- 75-70 on the road over Harvard (No. 75) on February 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions have a +446 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.7 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.9 per outing to rank 114th in college basketball.
- In Ivy League games, Columbia has averaged 2.6 fewer points (77.1) than overall (79.7) in 2022-23.
- The Lions average 79.5 points per game at home, and 78.8 on the road.
- Columbia is allowing fewer points at home (58.0 per game) than away (65.0).
- While the Lions are posting 79.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 77.0 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.