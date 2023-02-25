Cornell vs. Yale Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Saturday's game features the Yale Bulldogs (11-14) and the Cornell Big Red (10-15) matching up at Newman Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 62-61 victory for Yale according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Big Red lost their most recent game 86-59 against Harvard on Saturday.
Cornell vs. Yale Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
Cornell vs. Yale Score Prediction
- Prediction: Yale 62, Cornell 61
Cornell Schedule Analysis
- Against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers on November 25, the Big Red registered their best win of the season, a 57-50 home victory.
- Cornell has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (seven).
Cornell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-45 on the road over Albany (No. 199) on December 3
- 66-61 on the road over Brown (No. 238) on January 28
- 71-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 288) on November 30
- 66-61 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 310) on November 21
- 61-48 at home over Dartmouth (No. 316) on January 1
Cornell Performance Insights
- The Big Red average 59.0 points per game (295th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per contest (142nd in college basketball). They have a -99 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.0 points per game.
- Cornell's offense has been less effective in Ivy League games this year, scoring 55.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 59.0 PPG.
- In home games, the Big Red are putting up 4.9 more points per game (61.6) than they are on the road (56.7).
- Defensively, Cornell has played better in home games this season, surrendering 62.0 points per game, compared to 63.9 away from home.
- The Big Red have been scoring 55.3 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 59.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
