Saturday's game at John M. Belk Arena has the Fordham Rams (17-11) going head-to-head against the Davidson Wildcats (13-14) at 1:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 69-66 victory for Fordham, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Rams are coming off of a 74-73 win over Rhode Island in their last game on Wednesday.

Fordham vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Fordham vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 69, Davidson 66

Fordham Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on February 22, the Rams defeated the Rhode Island Rams (No. 74 in our computer rankings) by a score of 74-73.

Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins

71-65 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 91) on January 22

68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on January 25

78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on December 11

83-62 at home over Duquesne (No. 135) on January 14

67-64 at home over Davidson (No. 168) on January 1

Fordham Performance Insights