Fordham vs. Davidson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at John M. Belk Arena has the Fordham Rams (17-11) going head-to-head against the Davidson Wildcats (13-14) at 1:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 69-66 victory for Fordham, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Rams are coming off of a 74-73 win over Rhode Island in their last game on Wednesday.
Fordham vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
Fordham vs. Davidson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fordham 69, Davidson 66
Fordham Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on February 22, the Rams defeated the Rhode Island Rams (No. 74 in our computer rankings) by a score of 74-73.
Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-65 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 91) on January 22
- 68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 92) on January 25
- 78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on December 11
- 83-62 at home over Duquesne (No. 135) on January 14
- 67-64 at home over Davidson (No. 168) on January 1
Fordham Performance Insights
- The Rams are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +215 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.5 points per game (55th in college basketball) and allow 64.8 per outing (191st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Fordham has scored 70.6 points per game in A-10 action, and 72.5 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Rams are scoring 4.3 more points per game at home (74.5) than away (70.2).
- At home, Fordham concedes 63.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 66.5.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Rams are posting 71.0 points per game, compared to their season average of 72.5.
