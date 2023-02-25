Gary Trent Jr. and his Toronto Raptors teammates will hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET.

In a 115-110 win over the Pelicans (his most recent action) Trent posted 18 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Trent's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Gary Trent Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.6 18.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.8 Assists 2.5 1.6 2.0 PRA 24.5 22.7 23.2 PR 22.5 21.1 21.2 3PM 3.5 2.6 2.7



Gary Trent Jr. Insights vs. the Pistons

Trent has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 13.8% and 13.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 7.2 threes per game, or 18.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Raptors rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have given up 119.7 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45.0 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Pistons are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Gary Trent Jr. vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2022 39 14 2 4 3 0 2 11/13/2021 38 23 2 3 4 0 3

