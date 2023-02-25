Saturday's contest at Hynes Athletic Center has the Iona Lady Gaels (21-5) matching up with the Canisius Golden Griffins (8-17) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-51 victory as our model heavily favors Iona.

The Lady Gaels are coming off of a 59-53 win over Manhattan in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Iona vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Iona vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 72, Canisius 51

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Lady Gaels defeated the No. 149-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Quinnipiac Bobcats, 57-54, on December 17, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Iona has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (17).

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 149) on January 14

68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 221) on January 21

91-64 at home over Siena (No. 221) on February 16

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 233) on February 2

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 233) on January 2

Iona Performance Insights