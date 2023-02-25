Saturday's game between the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (11-16) and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (10-16) squaring off at Knott Arena has a projected final score of 62-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Manhattan, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Jaspers fell in their last game 59-53 against Iona on Thursday.

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Manhattan vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 62, Mount St. Mary's 60

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Jaspers beat the Siena Saints 78-53 on January 12.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 2

56-54 at home over Howard (No. 245) on November 19

64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 313) on December 17

73-68 at home over Canisius (No. 320) on December 29

64-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 320) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Manhattan Performance Insights