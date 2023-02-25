Saturday's game at McCann Arena has the Niagara Purple Eagles (14-11) taking on the Marist Red Foxes (11-15) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-62 victory for Niagara, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Red Foxes head into this matchup after a 73-57 loss to Fairfield on Thursday.

Marist vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

Marist vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 63, Marist 62

Marist Schedule Analysis

Against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on November 18, the Red Foxes picked up their best win of the season, a 70-57 victory.

Marist 2022-23 Best Wins

63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 233) on December 17

56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 5

75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on February 16

59-41 on the road over American (No. 303) on December 10

65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 313) on February 2

Marist Performance Insights