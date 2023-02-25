Marist vs. Niagara Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at McCann Arena has the Niagara Purple Eagles (14-11) taking on the Marist Red Foxes (11-15) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-62 victory for Niagara, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Red Foxes head into this matchup after a 73-57 loss to Fairfield on Thursday.
Marist vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
Marist vs. Niagara Score Prediction
- Prediction: Niagara 63, Marist 62
Marist Schedule Analysis
- Against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on November 18, the Red Foxes picked up their best win of the season, a 70-57 victory.
Marist 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 233) on December 17
- 56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 5
- 75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on February 16
- 59-41 on the road over American (No. 303) on December 10
- 65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 313) on February 2
Marist Performance Insights
- The Red Foxes have been outscored by 4.2 points per game (scoring 57.3 points per game to rank 318th in college basketball while allowing 61.5 per outing to rank 102nd in college basketball) and have a -110 scoring differential overall.
- Marist is posting 58.2 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 0.9 more points per game than its season average (57.3).
- The Red Foxes are putting up 52.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.1 fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (60.7).
- In 2022-23, Marist is surrendering 56.1 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 68.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Red Foxes have been racking up 59.5 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 57.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
