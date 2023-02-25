Raptors vs. Pistons Injury Report Today - February 25
Heading into a game against the Detroit Pistons (15-45), the Toronto Raptors (29-31) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25 at Little Caesars Arena.
The Raptors won their last outing 115-110 against the Pelicans on Thursday. Pascal Siakam's team-leading 26 points paced the Raptors in the win.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Fred VanVleet
|PG
|Out
|Personal Reasons
|19.7
|4.3
|6.6
|Otto Porter Jr.
|SF
|Out For Season
|Foot
|5.5
|2.4
|1
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: Questionable (Hand), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle)
Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and SportsNet
Raptors Season Insights
- The Raptors average 113.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 119.7 the Pistons give up.
- When Toronto puts up more than 119.7 points, it is 10-5.
- The Raptors have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 116.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.1 points more than the 113.4 they've scored this season.
- Toronto knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5). It is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.2%.
- The Raptors record 112.2 points per 100 possessions (15th in the league), while allowing 111.8 points per 100 possessions (15th in the NBA).
Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Raptors
|-7
