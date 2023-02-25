Heading into a game against the Detroit Pistons (15-45), the Toronto Raptors (29-31) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Raptors won their last outing 115-110 against the Pelicans on Thursday. Pascal Siakam's team-leading 26 points paced the Raptors in the win.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Fred VanVleet PG Out Personal Reasons 19.7 4.3 6.6 Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: Questionable (Hand), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle)

Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and SportsNet

Raptors Season Insights

The Raptors average 113.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 119.7 the Pistons give up.

When Toronto puts up more than 119.7 points, it is 10-5.

The Raptors have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 116.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.1 points more than the 113.4 they've scored this season.

Toronto knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5). It is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.2%.

The Raptors record 112.2 points per 100 possessions (15th in the league), while allowing 111.8 points per 100 possessions (15th in the NBA).

Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -7

