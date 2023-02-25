Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (17-9) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-24) at Robins Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-52 and heavily favors Richmond to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Bonnies' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 68-62 victory over VCU.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 76, Saint Bonaventure 52
Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis
- The Bonnies' signature win this season came in a 69-63 victory against the Siena Saints on November 16.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Bonaventure is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.
Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-62 at home over VCU (No. 239) on February 18
- 61-57 at home over Niagara (No. 241) on December 2
- 54-53 at home over Dayton (No. 252) on January 19
- 50-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 287) on December 9
- 48-47 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 290) on February 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights
- The Bonnies' -433 scoring differential (being outscored by 14.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 52.3 points per game (351st in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per contest (247th in college basketball).
- Saint Bonaventure scores fewer points in conference play (52.1 per game) than overall (52.3).
- The Bonnies are scoring more points at home (55.1 per game) than away (48.6).
- At home, Saint Bonaventure allows 65.7 points per game. Away, it gives up 67.4.
- While the Bonnies are averaging 52.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, producing 56.5 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.