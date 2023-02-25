Saturday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (17-9) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-24) at Robins Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-52 and heavily favors Richmond to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Bonnies' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 68-62 victory over VCU.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Richmond 76, Saint Bonaventure 52

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

  • The Bonnies' signature win this season came in a 69-63 victory against the Siena Saints on November 16.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Bonaventure is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.

Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-62 at home over VCU (No. 239) on February 18
  • 61-57 at home over Niagara (No. 241) on December 2
  • 54-53 at home over Dayton (No. 252) on January 19
  • 50-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 287) on December 9
  • 48-47 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 290) on February 11

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

  • The Bonnies' -433 scoring differential (being outscored by 14.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 52.3 points per game (351st in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per contest (247th in college basketball).
  • Saint Bonaventure scores fewer points in conference play (52.1 per game) than overall (52.3).
  • The Bonnies are scoring more points at home (55.1 per game) than away (48.6).
  • At home, Saint Bonaventure allows 65.7 points per game. Away, it gives up 67.4.
  • While the Bonnies are averaging 52.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, producing 56.5 a contest.

