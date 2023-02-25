Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-6) and Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-16) squaring off at Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium has a projected final score of 67-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Fairleigh Dickinson, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Terriers won their last outing 58-55 against Sacred Heart on Thursday.
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Daniel Lynch '38 Gymnasium in Brooklyn, New York
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 67, Saint Francis (BKN) 53
Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers' signature win this season came in a 58-55 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on February 23.
- Saint Francis (BKN) has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 301) on January 2
- 61-59 at home over Wagner (No. 305) on January 26
- 82-74 on the road over Wagner (No. 305) on February 9
- 61-48 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 4
- 70-61 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 344) on February 2
Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights
- The Terriers have a -103 scoring differential, falling short by 4.0 points per game. They're putting up 58.3 points per game to rank 307th in college basketball and are giving up 62.3 per contest to rank 120th in college basketball.
- Saint Francis (BKN)'s offense has been more effective in NEC games this season, scoring 61.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 58.3 PPG.
- The Terriers are averaging 64.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 54.3 points per contest.
- Defensively, Saint Francis (BKN) has been better in home games this season, ceding 56.5 points per game, compared to 65.9 in away games.
- The Terriers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 60.4 points per contest compared to the 58.3 they've averaged this season.
