How to Watch the Senators vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ottawa Senators are at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, February 25, with the Canadiens having won three consecutive games at home.
Tune in to NHL Network, CBC, SNE, SNO, and TVAS to see the Senators and the Canadiens meet.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, CBC, SNE, SNO, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Senators vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/31/2023
|Canadiens
|Senators
|5-4 OTT
|1/28/2023
|Senators
|Canadiens
|5-0 OTT
|12/14/2022
|Senators
|Canadiens
|3-2 OTT
Senators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Senators are giving up 183 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
- The Senators' 170 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Senators have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brady Tkachuk
|57
|24
|36
|60
|40
|19
|48.2%
|Tim Stützle
|53
|26
|33
|59
|41
|40
|38.5%
|Claude Giroux
|57
|23
|29
|52
|25
|35
|59.7%
|Alex DeBrincat
|57
|19
|29
|48
|26
|31
|63.6%
|Drake Batherson
|57
|17
|30
|47
|27
|26
|36.7%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have given up 209 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the league.
- With 157 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Canadiens are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|58
|19
|26
|45
|34
|25
|47.8%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Kirby Dach
|54
|12
|23
|35
|28
|25
|39.9%
|Christian Dvorak
|58
|9
|16
|25
|34
|18
|52.2%
|Mike Hoffman
|44
|9
|16
|25
|22
|12
|66.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.