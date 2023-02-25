The Ottawa Senators are at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, February 25, with the Canadiens having won three consecutive games at home.

Tune in to NHL Network, CBC, SNE, SNO, and TVAS to see the Senators and the Canadiens meet.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Senators vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/31/2023 Canadiens Senators 5-4 OTT 1/28/2023 Senators Canadiens 5-0 OTT 12/14/2022 Senators Canadiens 3-2 OTT

Senators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Senators are giving up 183 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

The Senators' 170 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Senators have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Senators have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Brady Tkachuk 57 24 36 60 40 19 48.2% Tim Stützle 53 26 33 59 41 40 38.5% Claude Giroux 57 23 29 52 25 35 59.7% Alex DeBrincat 57 19 29 48 26 31 63.6% Drake Batherson 57 17 30 47 27 26 36.7%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have given up 209 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the league.

With 157 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Canadiens are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players