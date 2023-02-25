Saturday's contest at MVP Arena has the Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-8) matching up with the Siena Saints (17-10) at 7:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 64-61 victory for Quinnipiac, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Saints are coming off of a 77-49 win over Marist in their last outing on Saturday.

Siena vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Siena vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 64, Siena 61

Siena Schedule Analysis

The Saints registered their best win of the season on December 10, when they defeated the Colgate Raiders, who rank No. 232 in our computer rankings, 62-58.

Siena has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (16).

Siena 2022-23 Best Wins

83-81 at home over Niagara (No. 242) on February 11

61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 249) on January 5

55-51 on the road over Fairfield (No. 249) on January 19

75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 259) on February 9

77-49 on the road over Marist (No. 271) on February 18

Siena Performance Insights