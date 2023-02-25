Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Wagner Seahawks (12-13) versus the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-20) at Spiro Sports Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-57 in favor of Wagner, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
Last time out, the Seahawks lost 73-66 to Stonehill on Thursday.
Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York
Wagner vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wagner 67, Saint Francis (PA) 57
Wagner Schedule Analysis
- Against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers on November 7, the Seahawks picked up their best win of the season, a 63-60 road victory.
- Wagner has 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.
Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 299) on November 26
- 72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 300) on November 16
- 63-61 at home over Merrimack (No. 301) on January 6
- 69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 301) on January 16
- 68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 307) on December 17
Wagner Performance Insights
- The Seahawks have been outscored by 2.9 points per game (scoring 63.5 points per game to rank 216th in college basketball while allowing 66.4 per outing to rank 241st in college basketball) and have a -72 scoring differential overall.
- Wagner is putting up 64.8 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 1.3 more points per game than its overall average (63.5).
- The Seahawks are putting up 66.6 points per game this year at home, which is 5.6 more points than they're averaging away from home (61).
- Wagner cedes 63.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 68.5 in road games.
- The Seahawks have been scoring 61.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 63.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
