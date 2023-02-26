Hofstra vs. Monmouth Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Monmouth Hawks (12-14) and Hofstra Pride (9-17) going head to head at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 62-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Monmouth, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
Last time out, the Pride lost 58-34 to Drexel on Friday.
Hofstra vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
Hofstra vs. Monmouth Score Prediction
- Prediction: Monmouth 62, Hofstra 60
Hofstra Schedule Analysis
- The Pride registered their best win of the season on February 9, when they defeated the Towson Tigers, who rank No. 140 in our computer rankings, 58-57.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Pride are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 36th-most losses.
Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over Army (No. 278) on December 7
- 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 285) on January 6
- 69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 312) on November 18
- 64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 314) on December 21
- 63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 327) on January 13
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride have a -148 scoring differential, falling short by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 57.0 points per game to rank 321st in college basketball and are allowing 62.7 per contest to rank 132nd in college basketball.
- With 53.1 points per game in CAA matchups, Hofstra is averaging 3.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (57.0 PPG).
- Offensively the Pride have been worse when playing at home this season, putting up 56.2 points per game, compared to 57.8 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Hofstra is surrendering 60.5 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 64.8.
- On offense, the Pride have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 52.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 57.0 they've racked up over the course of this season.
