Sunday's game between the Monmouth Hawks (12-14) and Hofstra Pride (9-17) going head to head at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 62-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Monmouth, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

Last time out, the Pride lost 58-34 to Drexel on Friday.

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 62, Hofstra 60

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

The Pride registered their best win of the season on February 9, when they defeated the Towson Tigers, who rank No. 140 in our computer rankings, 58-57.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Pride are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 36th-most losses.

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over Army (No. 278) on December 7

46-42 at home over Elon (No. 285) on January 6

69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 312) on November 18

64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 314) on December 21

63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 327) on January 13

Hofstra Performance Insights