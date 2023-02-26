The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-25) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (30-31) on February 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSOH and TSN.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA League Pass

Raptors Stats Insights

Toronto has compiled a 15-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank fourth.

The Raptors score 6.3 more points per game (113) than the Cavaliers give up (106.7).

When it scores more than 106.7 points, Toronto is 25-18.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

At home the Raptors score 113.7 points per game, 1.3 more than away (112.4). Defensively they concede 111.2 points per game at home, 1.9 less than away (113.1).

The Raptors average the same number of assists per game at home as away (23.2).

