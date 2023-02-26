Sunday's contest between the Stony Brook Seawolves (17-9) and Delaware Blue Hens (14-12) squaring off at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 69-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stony Brook, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Seawolves claimed a 70-63 win against Hampton.

Stony Brook vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 69, Delaware 63

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Seawolves registered their signature win of the season, a 73-71 victory over the Iona Lady Gaels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings.

Stony Brook has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins

83-66 at home over Towson (No. 140) on January 29

63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 171) on November 24

89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 213) on December 30

86-72 over High Point (No. 231) on November 23

70-63 at home over Hampton (No. 240) on February 24

Stony Brook Performance Insights