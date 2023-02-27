The Ottawa Senators (off a victory in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a loss) will meet on Monday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Senators vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/31/2022 Red Wings Senators 4-2 DET 12/17/2022 Red Wings Senators 6-3 OTT

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 185 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The Senators rank 24th in the NHL with 175 goals scored (3.0 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Senators have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Brady Tkachuk 58 24 37 61 40 19 47.7% Tim Stützle 54 26 33 59 42 40 38.8% Claude Giroux 58 23 30 53 25 35 59.4% Alex DeBrincat 58 19 30 49 26 31 63.6% Drake Batherson 58 18 30 48 28 26 35.5%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings concede 3.1 goals per game (181 in total), 14th in the NHL.

With 177 goals (3.0 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Red Wings Key Players