How to Watch the Senators vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 27
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Ottawa Senators (off a victory in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a loss) will meet on Monday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and BSDETX is the spot to tune in to watch the Senators and the Red Wings square off.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and BSDETX
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Senators vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/31/2022
|Red Wings
|Senators
|4-2 DET
|12/17/2022
|Red Wings
|Senators
|6-3 OTT
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators rank 16th in goals against, conceding 185 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
- The Senators rank 24th in the NHL with 175 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Senators have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brady Tkachuk
|58
|24
|37
|61
|40
|19
|47.7%
|Tim Stützle
|54
|26
|33
|59
|42
|40
|38.8%
|Claude Giroux
|58
|23
|30
|53
|25
|35
|59.4%
|Alex DeBrincat
|58
|19
|30
|49
|26
|31
|63.6%
|Drake Batherson
|58
|18
|30
|48
|28
|26
|35.5%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings concede 3.1 goals per game (181 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- With 177 goals (3.0 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|57
|22
|35
|57
|33
|43
|53.7%
|Filip Hronek
|58
|9
|28
|37
|29
|11
|-
|Dominik Kubalik
|57
|16
|21
|37
|14
|11
|50%
|David Perron
|58
|14
|23
|37
|26
|27
|25%
|Lucas Raymond
|50
|15
|18
|33
|18
|21
|33.3%
