Chris Boucher and his Toronto Raptors teammates will face the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 118-93 loss to the Cavaliers, Boucher tallied six points and six rebounds.

Below we will dive into Boucher's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Chris Boucher Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.7 11.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.9 Assists -- 0.4 0.3 PRA -- 16 18.2 PR 12.5 15.6 17.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Chris Boucher Insights vs. the Bulls

Boucher is responsible for attempting 7.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.1 per game.

Boucher is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Boucher's opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.

The Bulls give up 112.4 points per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

The Bulls concede 43.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the league.

Conceding 25.8 assists per contest, the Bulls are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Chris Boucher vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 14 0 3 0 0 0 0 11/6/2022 22 8 6 1 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.