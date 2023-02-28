The Toronto Raptors, with Jakob Poeltl, take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last time on the court, a 118-93 loss to the Cavaliers, Poeltl had 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Now let's examine Poeltl's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jakob Poeltl Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.3 14.5 Rebounds 8.5 9.1 9.7 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.9 PRA 23.5 24.4 27.1 PR 20.5 21.4 24.2



Jakob Poeltl Insights vs. the Bulls

Poeltl's opponents, the Bulls, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Raptors average 101 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.4 points per game, the Bulls are the 10th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Bulls are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are 21st in the league, allowing 25.8 per contest.

Jakob Poeltl vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 30 14 9 4 0 2 0 10/28/2022 30 21 13 4 0 1 1

