Jakob Poeltl Player Prop Bets: Raptors vs. Bulls - February 28
The Toronto Raptors, with Jakob Poeltl, take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
Now let's examine Poeltl's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Jakob Poeltl Prop Bets vs. the Bulls
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|12.3
|14.5
|Rebounds
|8.5
|9.1
|9.7
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|2.9
|PRA
|23.5
|24.4
|27.1
|PR
|20.5
|21.4
|24.2
Jakob Poeltl Insights vs. the Bulls
- Poeltl's opponents, the Bulls, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Raptors average 101 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.
- Conceding 112.4 points per game, the Bulls are the 10th-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- The Bulls are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Bulls are 21st in the league, allowing 25.8 per contest.
Jakob Poeltl vs. the Bulls
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/6/2023
|30
|14
|9
|4
|0
|2
|0
|10/28/2022
|30
|21
|13
|4
|0
|1
|1
