Pascal Siakam and his Toronto Raptors teammates will hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Siakam, in his last time out, had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 118-93 loss to the Cavaliers.

We're going to look at Siakam's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Pascal Siakam Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 25.3 26.9 Rebounds 6.5 7.7 6.6 Assists 4.5 6.1 5.2 PRA 35.5 39.1 38.7 PR 30.5 33 33.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.0



Pascal Siakam Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 17.5% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.0 per contest.

He's taken 4.1 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Siakam's opponents, the Bulls, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Raptors average 101 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bulls are ranked 10th in the league, allowing 112.4 points per game.

Allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest, the Bulls are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 25.8 assists per game, the Bulls are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

The Bulls allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Pascal Siakam vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2022 38 22 5 4 0 0 0 2/3/2022 45 25 13 7 1 1 2 1/26/2022 43 12 7 7 0 0 3

