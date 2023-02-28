Precious Achiuwa's Toronto Raptors hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Achiuwa, in his last showing, had seven points in a 118-93 loss to the Cavaliers.

In this article, we look at Achiuwa's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Precious Achiuwa Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.2 10.3 Rebounds 4.5 6.6 7.1 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA -- 17.8 18.5 PR 12.5 16.8 17.4 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.5



Precious Achiuwa Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Precious Achiuwa has made 3.9 shots per game, which accounts for 5.8% of his team's total makes.

Achiuwa's opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.

The Bulls allow 112.4 points per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Bulls are 15th in the league, allowing 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Bulls allow 25.8 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Precious Achiuwa vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 14 10 4 1 0 1 0 11/6/2022 14 5 4 2 0 1 1

