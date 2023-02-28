The Toronto Raptors (30-32) will host the Chicago Bulls (28-33) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Raptors vs. Bulls matchup.

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and NBCS-CHI

TSN and NBCS-CHI Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Raptors average 112.7 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 112.2 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +35 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls put up 113.2 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 112.4 per contest (10th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.

These two teams score 225.9 points per game combined, 5.4 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 224.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Toronto has put together a 28-33-1 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has put together a 31-30-0 ATS record so far this year.

Raptors and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +20000 +7000 +145 Bulls +50000 +30000 -

