Raptors vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 28
The Toronto Raptors (30-32) will host the Chicago Bulls (28-33) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Raptors vs. Bulls matchup.
Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-5)
|220.5
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-4.5)
|219.5
|-200
|+165
Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Raptors average 112.7 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 112.2 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +35 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls put up 113.2 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 112.4 per contest (10th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 225.9 points per game combined, 5.4 more than this game's point total.
- Combined, these teams give up 224.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Toronto has put together a 28-33-1 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago has put together a 31-30-0 ATS record so far this year.
Raptors and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Raptors
|+20000
|+7000
|+145
|Bulls
|+50000
|+30000
|-
