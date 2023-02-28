The Toronto Raptors (30-32) will host the Chicago Bulls (28-33) after winning three straight home games. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Raptors vs. Bulls matchup.

Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TSN and NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings Raptors (-5) 220.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Raptors (-4.5) 219.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Trends

  • The Raptors average 112.7 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 112.2 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +35 scoring differential overall.
  • The Bulls put up 113.2 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 112.4 per contest (10th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score 225.9 points per game combined, 5.4 more than this game's point total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 224.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Toronto has put together a 28-33-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Chicago has put together a 31-30-0 ATS record so far this year.

Raptors and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Raptors +20000 +7000 +145
Bulls +50000 +30000 -

