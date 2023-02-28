The Toronto Raptors, Scottie Barnes included, square off versus the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Barnes totaled 12 points, five assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 118-93 loss against the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll examine Barnes' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Scottie Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.5 14.8 Rebounds 6.5 7.0 6.8 Assists 4.5 4.8 4.2 PRA 26.5 27.3 25.8 PR 21.5 22.5 21.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.4



Scottie Barnes Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Scottie Barnes has made 6.0 shots per game, which adds up to 13.8% of his team's total makes.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' Raptors average 101.0 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Bulls have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bulls are 10th in the NBA, conceding 112.4 points per contest.

The Bulls concede 43.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the NBA.

The Bulls allow 25.8 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have allowed 12.9 makes per contest, 23rd in the league.

Scottie Barnes vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 30 5 6 5 0 0 0 11/6/2022 40 19 10 4 2 0 1

