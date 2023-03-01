Wednesday's contest features the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-13) and the Army Black Knights (12-15) matching up at Christl Arena (on March 1) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-64 victory for Lehigh, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Black Knights are coming off of a 60-54 loss to Holy Cross in their most recent game on Saturday.

Army vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Army vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 67, Army 64

Army Schedule Analysis

The Black Knights defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders in a 74-66 win on January 28. It was their best win of the season.

Army 2022-23 Best Wins

50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 234) on February 15

52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 245) on January 18

50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 272) on December 1

77-56 on the road over American (No. 302) on January 11

63-62 at home over American (No. 302) on January 25

Army Performance Insights