Wednesday's contest features the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-13) and the Army Black Knights (12-15) matching up at Christl Arena (on March 1) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-64 victory for Lehigh, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Black Knights are coming off of a 60-54 loss to Holy Cross in their most recent game on Saturday.

Army vs. Lehigh Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Army vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Lehigh 67, Army 64

Army Schedule Analysis

  • The Black Knights defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders in a 74-66 win on January 28. It was their best win of the season.

Army 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 50-47 at home over Colgate (No. 234) on February 15
  • 52-43 on the road over Bucknell (No. 245) on January 18
  • 50-48 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 272) on December 1
  • 77-56 on the road over American (No. 302) on January 11
  • 63-62 at home over American (No. 302) on January 25

Army Performance Insights

  • The Black Knights average 61.6 points per game (251st in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per contest (181st in college basketball). They have a -75 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.8 points per game.
  • Army is putting up 63.6 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 2 more points per game than its season average (61.6).
  • At home, the Black Knights are scoring 2.5 fewer points per game (60.2) than they are in away games (62.7).
  • In 2022-23, Army is surrendering 61.3 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 66.8.
  • In their last 10 games, the Black Knights have been scoring 65.7 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 61.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

