Wednesday's contest between the Maine Black Bears (15-13) and the Binghamton Bearcats (13-16) at Cross Insurance Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-55 and heavily favors Maine to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Black Bears took down the Bearcats 69-65 on Saturday.

Binghamton vs. Maine Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Binghamton vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 66, Binghamton 55

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats defeated the Fairfield Stags in a 77-72 win on December 3. It was their signature win of the season.

Binghamton 2022-23 Best Wins

76-61 at home over Army (No. 280) on November 10

80-70 at home over UMBC (No. 281) on February 1

75-72 on the road over Canisius (No. 322) on November 20

77-68 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 323) on January 14

59-45 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 342) on January 4

Binghamton Performance Insights