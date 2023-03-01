Binghamton vs. Maine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - America East Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Maine Black Bears (15-13) and the Binghamton Bearcats (13-16) at Cross Insurance Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-55 and heavily favors Maine to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
These teams match up for the second straight game after the Black Bears took down the Bearcats 69-65 on Saturday.
Binghamton vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
Binghamton vs. Maine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maine 66, Binghamton 55
Binghamton Schedule Analysis
- The Bearcats defeated the Fairfield Stags in a 77-72 win on December 3. It was their signature win of the season.
Binghamton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-61 at home over Army (No. 280) on November 10
- 80-70 at home over UMBC (No. 281) on February 1
- 75-72 on the road over Canisius (No. 322) on November 20
- 77-68 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 323) on January 14
- 59-45 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 342) on January 4
Binghamton Performance Insights
- The Bearcats score 61.3 points per game (257th in college basketball) and concede 61.0 (86th in college basketball) for a +10 scoring differential overall.
- In 2022-23, Binghamton has scored 62.2 points per game in America East play, and 61.3 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Bearcats are scoring 4.5 more points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (59.4).
- Binghamton allows 56.6 points per game at home, and 64.1 on the road.
- The Bearcats are putting up 61.6 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.3 more than their average for the season (61.3).
