Wednesday's game that pits the Akron Zips (16-11) against the Buffalo Bulls (10-15) at Alumni Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of Akron. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.

Last time out, the Bulls won on Saturday 84-66 against Bowling Green.

Buffalo vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo vs. Akron Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Akron 67, Buffalo 66

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

  • The Bulls beat the Bowling Green Falcons (No. 65-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-66 win on February 25 -- their signature victory of the season.

Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 219) on December 7
  • 78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 14
  • 58-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 245) on December 20
  • 81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on February 1
  • 70-63 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on January 7

Buffalo Performance Insights

  • The Bulls have a -25 scoring differential, putting up 64.5 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and allowing 65.5 (207th in college basketball).
  • With 66.7 points per game in MAC matchups, Buffalo is averaging 2.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (64.5 PPG).
  • In home games, the Bulls are putting up 1.4 more points per game (65.3) than they are in away games (63.9).
  • In home games, Buffalo is surrendering 0.8 fewer points per game (65.1) than on the road (65.9).
  • The Bulls' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 67.2 points per contest compared to the 64.5 they've averaged this year.

