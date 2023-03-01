Buffalo vs. Akron Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Akron Zips (16-11) against the Buffalo Bulls (10-15) at Alumni Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of Akron. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.
Last time out, the Bulls won on Saturday 84-66 against Bowling Green.
Buffalo vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
Buffalo vs. Akron Score Prediction
- Prediction: Akron 67, Buffalo 66
Buffalo Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls beat the Bowling Green Falcons (No. 65-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-66 win on February 25 -- their signature victory of the season.
Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 219) on December 7
- 78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 14
- 58-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 245) on December 20
- 81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on February 1
- 70-63 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on January 7
Buffalo Performance Insights
- The Bulls have a -25 scoring differential, putting up 64.5 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and allowing 65.5 (207th in college basketball).
- With 66.7 points per game in MAC matchups, Buffalo is averaging 2.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (64.5 PPG).
- In home games, the Bulls are putting up 1.4 more points per game (65.3) than they are in away games (63.9).
- In home games, Buffalo is surrendering 0.8 fewer points per game (65.1) than on the road (65.9).
- The Bulls' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 67.2 points per contest compared to the 64.5 they've averaged this year.
