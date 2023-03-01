Wednesday's contest between the Colgate Raiders (15-13) and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-19) at Reitz Arena has a projected final score of 60-55 based on our computer prediction, with Colgate taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 1.

The Raiders' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 53-47 victory over Navy.

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 60, Loyola (MD) 55

Colgate Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Raiders defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 60-56 on February 18.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Greyhounds are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 104th-most defeats.

Colgate has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins

55-41 on the road over Albany (No. 201) on November 19

63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 209) on February 8

69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 209) on January 2

78-68 at home over Niagara (No. 219) on November 16

64-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 245) on January 14

Colgate Performance Insights