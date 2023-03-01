Saint Bonaventure vs. Davidson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Davidson Wildcats (13-15) versus the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-25) at Chase Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-56 in favor of Davidson, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Bonnies lost their most recent outing 87-45 against Richmond on Saturday.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Saint Bonaventure vs. Davidson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Davidson 70, Saint Bonaventure 56
Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis
- The Bonnies' signature win this season came in a 61-57 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles on December 2.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Bonaventure is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.
- Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-63 on the road over Siena (No. 230) on November 16
- 54-53 at home over Dayton (No. 243) on January 19
- 68-62 at home over VCU (No. 245) on February 18
- 50-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 288) on December 9
- 48-47 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 289) on February 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights
- The Bonnies' -475 scoring differential (being outscored by 15.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 52.1 points per game (351st in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (256th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Saint Bonaventure is scoring fewer points (51.6 per game) than it is overall (52.1) in 2022-23.
- The Bonnies score 55.1 points per game at home, and 48.4 away.
- At home, Saint Bonaventure allows 65.7 points per game. On the road, it concedes 68.7.
- In their last 10 games, the Bonnies are scoring 55.6 points per contest, 3.5 more than their season average (52.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.