Wednesday's game that pits the Davidson Wildcats (13-15) versus the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-25) at Chase Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-56 in favor of Davidson, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Bonnies lost their most recent outing 87-45 against Richmond on Saturday.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Saint Bonaventure vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 70, Saint Bonaventure 56

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

The Bonnies' signature win this season came in a 61-57 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles on December 2.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Bonaventure is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Saint Bonaventure has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Saint Bonaventure 2022-23 Best Wins

69-63 on the road over Siena (No. 230) on November 16

54-53 at home over Dayton (No. 243) on January 19

68-62 at home over VCU (No. 245) on February 18

50-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 288) on December 9

48-47 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 289) on February 11

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights