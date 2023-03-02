Thursday's contest features the Canisius Golden Griffins (9-18) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (10-17) matching up at Koessler Athletic Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for Canisius according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Golden Griffins came out on top in their most recent outing 89-80 against Saint Peter's on Monday.

Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 64, Mount St. Mary's 62

Canisius Schedule Analysis

On November 7, the Golden Griffins claimed their signature win of the season, a 57-55 victory over the Buffalo Bulls, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 225) in our computer rankings.

The Golden Griffins have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (seven).

Canisius has nine losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins

64-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 234) on November 22

73-60 at home over Fairfield (No. 240) on February 17

65-61 at home over Marist (No. 284) on December 19

52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 284) on February 11

85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 328) on December 7

Canisius Performance Insights