Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Canisius Golden Griffins (9-18) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (10-17) matching up at Koessler Athletic Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for Canisius according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Golden Griffins came out on top in their most recent outing 89-80 against Saint Peter's on Monday.
Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Canisius 64, Mount St. Mary's 62
Canisius Schedule Analysis
- On November 7, the Golden Griffins claimed their signature win of the season, a 57-55 victory over the Buffalo Bulls, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 225) in our computer rankings.
- The Golden Griffins have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (seven).
- Canisius has nine losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 234) on November 22
- 73-60 at home over Fairfield (No. 240) on February 17
- 65-61 at home over Marist (No. 284) on December 19
- 52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 284) on February 11
- 85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 328) on December 7
Canisius Performance Insights
- The Golden Griffins are being outscored by 6.1 points per game with a -163 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.3 points per game (255th in college basketball) and allow 67.4 per contest (255th in college basketball).
- Canisius' offense has been worse in MAAC matchups this season, putting up 60.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.3 PPG.
- The Golden Griffins are scoring 64.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 59.1 points per contest.
- At home, Canisius is giving up 5.2 fewer points per game (64.5) than in road games (69.7).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Golden Griffins have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 58.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 61.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.
