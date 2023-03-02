The Toronto Raptors, with Gary Trent Jr., hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Trent, in his last game, had 19 points and two steals in a 104-98 win over the Bulls.

In this piece we'll break down Trent's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Gary Trent Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 18.4 17.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 3.0 Assists -- 1.6 2.0 PRA -- 22.6 22.7 PR 16.5 21 20.7 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.8



Gary Trent Jr. Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Gary Trent Jr. has made 6.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 13.4% of his team's total makes.

Trent is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Raptors rank 20th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 113.2 points per game, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Wizards are 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 23.7 assists per contest.

Conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Wizards are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Gary Trent Jr. vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2022 29 13 1 1 3 1 1 12/5/2021 30 6 4 3 2 0 1 11/3/2021 34 15 5 3 2 0 3 10/20/2021 26 6 2 1 1 0 3

