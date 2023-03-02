Hofstra vs. Hampton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-16) and Hofstra Pride (9-18) squaring off at Hampton Convocation Center has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hampton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Pride head into this matchup after a 69-67 loss to Monmouth on Sunday.
Hofstra vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
Hofstra vs. Hampton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hampton 65, Hofstra 57
Hofstra Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Pride defeated the Towson Tigers at home on February 9 by a score of 58-57.
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Pirates have 10 losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.
Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over Army (No. 279) on December 7
- 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 285) on January 6
- 64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 306) on December 21
- 69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 308) on November 18
- 63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 326) on January 13
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride's -150 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.3 points per game (315th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per outing (137th in college basketball).
- In CAA action, Hofstra has averaged 3.3 fewer points (54) than overall (57.3) in 2022-23.
- At home the Pride are scoring 56.9 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (57.8).
- Hofstra is allowing fewer points at home (61.1 per game) than away (64.8).
- The Pride are averaging 54.4 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 2.9 fewer points than their average for the season (57.3).
