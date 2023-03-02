Iona vs. Marist: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 2
The Iona Gaels (22-7, 15-3 MAAC) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when hosting the Marist Red Foxes (10-17, 6-12 MAAC) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iona vs. Marist matchup.
Iona vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN3
Iona vs. Marist Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iona Moneyline
|Marist Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iona (-16.5)
|138.5
|-2000
|+950
|DraftKings
|Iona (-16)
|139
|-1700
|+900
|PointsBet
|Iona (-15.5)
|138.5
|-2247
|+1200
|Tipico
|Iona (-17.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
Iona vs. Marist Betting Trends
- Iona has compiled a 15-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Gaels games have hit the over 13 out of 25 times this season.
- Marist has covered 12 times in 22 chances against the spread this year.
- Red Foxes games have hit the over 13 out of 22 times this year.
Iona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Iona is 80th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (71st).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Iona has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
