Thursday's contest between the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-20) and the Long Island Sharks (6-21) at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-60 based on our computer prediction, with Cent. Conn. St. securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 2.

The Sharks' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 58-54 win against Merrimack.

LIU vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut

LIU vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Cent. Conn. St. 63, LIU 60

LIU Schedule Analysis

When the Sharks beat the Ohio Bobcats, who are ranked No. 294 in our computer rankings, on November 7 by a score of 74-67, it was their best win of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, LIU is 6-13 (.316%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

LIU 2022-23 Best Wins

78-68 at home over Wagner (No. 300) on February 11

58-54 on the road over Merrimack (No. 310) on February 25

69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 325) on January 28

78-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 16

70-54 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on November 12

LIU Performance Insights