Manhattan vs. Rider Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Draddy Gymnasium has the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (12-16) matching up with the Rider Broncs (8-19) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-55 win as our model heavily favors Manhattan.
The Lady Jaspers head into this matchup on the heels of a 52-45 victory against Mount St. Mary's on Saturday.
Manhattan vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
Manhattan vs. Rider Score Prediction
- Prediction: Manhattan 67, Rider 55
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- On January 12, the Lady Jaspers captured their best win of the season, a 78-53 victory over the Siena Saints, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 230) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Jaspers are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.
- Manhattan has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.
Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 241) on February 2
- 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 249) on November 19
- 64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 314) on December 17
- 52-45 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 314) on February 25
- 73-68 at home over Canisius (No. 322) on December 29
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaspers have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 59.1 points per game (291st in college basketball) and allowing 59.1 (53rd in college basketball).
- On offense, Manhattan is scoring 59.5 points per game this year in conference matchups. To compare, its season average (59.1 points per game) is 0.4 PPG lower.
- The Lady Jaspers put up 60.6 points per game in home games, compared to 56.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
- Manhattan gives up 56.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 61.5 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Jaspers have been scoring 57.1 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 59.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
