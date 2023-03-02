The Toronto Raptors (31-32) square off against the Washington Wizards (29-32) as only 2-point favorites on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet.

Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Thursday, March 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet

NBCS-DC and SportsNet Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Raptors vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 114 - Raptors 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 2)

Wizards (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Raptors have covered more often than the Wizards this year, putting up an ATS record of 30-32-1, compared to the 29-31-1 mark of the Wizards.

Toronto and Washington cover the same percentage of spreads this season (47.1%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Thursday's line (Raps as favorites by 2 or more and Wizards as underdogs by 2 or more).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Toronto does it more often (50.8% of the time) than Washington (47.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 22-15, a better record than the Wizards have recorded (15-22) as moneyline underdogs.

Raptors Performance Insights

Toronto is putting up 112.6 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 111.9 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Raptors are putting up 23.2 assists per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Raptors rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 33.5% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are draining 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd-ranked in league).

Toronto is attempting 58.7 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 64.5% of the shots it has taken (and 73.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.2 treys per contest, which are 35.5% of its shots (and 26.2% of the team's buckets).

