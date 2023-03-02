Thursday's game at Hammel Court has the Merrimack Warriors (13-15) squaring off against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-17) at 7:00 PM (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for Merrimack, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Terriers are coming off of a 67-48 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson in their last outing on Saturday.

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 65, Saint Francis (BKN) 60

Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis

The Terriers' best win this season came in a 58-55 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers on February 23.

Saint Francis (BKN) has nine losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins

82-74 on the road over Wagner (No. 300) on February 9

61-59 at home over Wagner (No. 300) on January 26

66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 310) on January 2

61-48 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 4

66-60 at home over LIU (No. 344) on January 16

Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights