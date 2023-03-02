Thursday's contest between the Niagara Purple Eagles (15-11) and the Siena Saints (17-11) at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 67-64 based on our computer prediction, with Niagara coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM on March 2.

The Saints are coming off of a 69-52 loss to Quinnipiac in their last game on Saturday.

Siena vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Siena vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 67, Siena 64

Siena Schedule Analysis

The Saints' signature victory this season came against the Niagara Purple Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 219) in our computer rankings. The Saints took home the 83-81 win at home on February 11.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Purple Eagles are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 65th-most defeats.

Siena has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (16).

Siena 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 235) on December 10

55-51 on the road over Fairfield (No. 241) on January 19

61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 241) on January 5

75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on February 9

78-71 over Oakland (No. 273) on November 26

Siena Performance Insights