The Syracuse Orange's (18-11) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (19-10) at Greensboro Coliseum. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Syracuse vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

  • The Orange score 11.6 more points per game (74.2) than the Wolfpack give up (62.6).
  • Syracuse has a 12-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.0 points.
  • Syracuse has put together a 17-7 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.
  • The Wolfpack score just 3.4 more points per game (71.0) than the Orange give up (67.6).
  • NC State is 14-3 when scoring more than 67.6 points.
  • NC State has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.2 points.
  • The Wolfpack shoot 43.2% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Orange allow defensively.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ Florida State L 78-65 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/19/2023 Miami (FL) W 77-68 JMA Wireless Dome
2/23/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 85-55 Petersen Events Center
3/2/2023 NC State - Greensboro Coliseum

