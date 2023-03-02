The Syracuse Orange's (18-11) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (19-10) at Greensboro Coliseum. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Syracuse vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Orange score 11.6 more points per game (74.2) than the Wolfpack give up (62.6).

Syracuse has a 12-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.0 points.

Syracuse has put together a 17-7 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

The Wolfpack score just 3.4 more points per game (71.0) than the Orange give up (67.6).

NC State is 14-3 when scoring more than 67.6 points.

NC State has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.2 points.

The Wolfpack shoot 43.2% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Orange allow defensively.

Syracuse Schedule