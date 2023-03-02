Thursday's game that pits the Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-13) versus the Wagner Seahawks (13-13) at William H. Pitt Center has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Sacred Heart, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Seahawks' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 72-57 victory against Saint Francis (PA).

Wagner vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

Wagner vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Sacred Heart 66, Wagner 60

Wagner Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks defeated the No. 258-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Manhattan Lady Jaspers, 63-60, on November 7, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Wagner has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).

Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins

72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 303) on November 16

76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 304) on November 26

69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 310) on January 16

63-61 at home over Merrimack (No. 310) on January 6

68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 311) on December 17

Wagner Performance Insights