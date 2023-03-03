Friday's game features the Fordham Rams (18-11) and the Richmond Spiders (19-9) squaring off at Chase Fieldhouse (on March 3) at 1:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-65 victory for Fordham.

The Rams are coming off of a 74-65 victory against Davidson in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Fordham vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Fordham vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 68, Richmond 65

Fordham Schedule Analysis

When the Rams defeated the Rhode Island Rams, the No. 70 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-73 on February 22, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins

68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 86) on January 25

71-65 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 87) on January 22

78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 127) on December 11

83-62 at home over Duquesne (No. 147) on January 14

67-64 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on January 1

Fordham Performance Insights