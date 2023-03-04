Buffalo vs. Western Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Buffalo Bulls (11-15) and the Western Michigan Broncos (12-16) matching up at Alumni Arena (on March 4) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-63 victory for Buffalo.
The Bulls are coming off of a 64-50 win over Akron in their last outing on Wednesday.
Buffalo vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
Buffalo vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Buffalo 68, Western Michigan 63
Buffalo Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls beat the Bowling Green Falcons (No. 67-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-66 win on February 25 -- their signature victory of the season.
Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-50 at home over Akron (No. 198) on March 1
- 63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 212) on December 7
- 78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 14
- 58-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 245) on December 20
- 81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 248) on February 1
Buffalo Performance Insights
- The Bulls have a -11 scoring differential, putting up 64.5 points per game (191st in college basketball) and allowing 64.9 (195th in college basketball).
- With 66.5 points per game in MAC tilts, Buffalo is averaging 2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (64.5 PPG).
- The Bulls put up 65.2 points per game at home, compared to 63.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Buffalo is allowing 63.8 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 65.9.
- The Bulls have been putting up 67.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 64.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
