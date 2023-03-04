Saturday's game that pits the Siena Saints (17-12) versus the Canisius Golden Griffins (9-19) at Koessler Athletic Center has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Siena. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Golden Griffins dropped their last outing 55-44 against Mount St. Mary's on Thursday.

Canisius vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Canisius vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 68, Canisius 62

Canisius Schedule Analysis

The Golden Griffins took down the No. 220-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Buffalo Bulls, 57-55, on November 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Canisius is 8-12 (.400%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins

64-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 227) on November 22

73-60 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 17

52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 270) on February 11

65-61 at home over Marist (No. 270) on December 19

85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 330) on December 7

Canisius Performance Insights