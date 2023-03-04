Saturday's game that pits the William & Mary Tribe (16-12) versus the Hofstra Pride (10-18) at Kaplan Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-58 in favor of William & Mary, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Pride are coming off of a 72-58 victory over Hampton in their last outing on Thursday.

Hofstra vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Hofstra vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 68, Hofstra 58

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

Against the Towson Tigers on February 9, the Pride notched their best win of the season, a 58-57 home victory.

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

72-58 on the road over Hampton (No. 262) on March 2

46-42 at home over Elon (No. 281) on January 6

56-53 at home over Army (No. 287) on December 7

69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 304) on November 18

64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 309) on December 21

Hofstra Performance Insights