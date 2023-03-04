Saturday's game at Alumni Gymnasium has the Marist Red Foxes (12-16) taking on the Rider Broncs (8-20) at 1:00 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 64-59 win for Marist, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Red Foxes enter this game on the heels of a 70-60 win against Iona on Thursday.

Marist vs. Rider Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Marist vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 64, Rider 59

Marist Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Red Foxes defeated the Iona Lady Gaels on the road on March 2 by a score of 70-60.

Marist 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on November 18

63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 212) on December 17

75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 254) on February 16

56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 254) on January 5

59-41 on the road over American (No. 302) on December 10

Marist Performance Insights