Raptors vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (31-33) square off against the Washington Wizards (30-32) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and TSN. The over/under is 222.5 for the matchup.
Raptors vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-1.5
|222.5
Raptors Betting Records & Stats
- In 33 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have gone over 222.5 total points.
- Toronto's contests this year have an average point total of 224.6, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Raptors are 31-33-0 against the spread this season.
- Toronto has entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 22, or 57.9%, of those games.
- Toronto has a record of 21-14, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Raptors.
Raptors vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|33
|51.6%
|112.5
|225.7
|112
|225.1
|223.4
|Wizards
|34
|54.8%
|113.2
|225.7
|113.1
|225.1
|225.8
Additional Raptors Insights & Trends
- The Raptors have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Raptors have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Toronto has performed better when playing at home, covering 19 times in 33 home games, and 12 times in 31 road games.
- The Raptors average 112.5 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Wizards allow.
- Toronto is 15-12 against the spread and 18-9 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Raptors vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|31-33
|17-21
|34-30
|Wizards
|31-31
|20-18
|31-31
Raptors vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Raptors
|Wizards
|112.5
|113.2
|22
|19
|15-12
|24-11
|18-9
|23-12
|112
|113.1
|7
|14
|26-12
|24-8
|26-12
|25-7
