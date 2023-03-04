The Toronto Raptors (31-33) square off against the Washington Wizards (30-32) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and TSN. The over/under is 222.5 for the matchup.

Raptors vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -1.5 222.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

In 33 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have gone over 222.5 total points.

Toronto's contests this year have an average point total of 224.6, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Raptors are 31-33-0 against the spread this season.

Toronto has entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 22, or 57.9%, of those games.

Toronto has a record of 21-14, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Raptors.

Raptors vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 33 51.6% 112.5 225.7 112 225.1 223.4 Wizards 34 54.8% 113.2 225.7 113.1 225.1 225.8

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

The Raptors have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Raptors have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Toronto has performed better when playing at home, covering 19 times in 33 home games, and 12 times in 31 road games.

The Raptors average 112.5 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Wizards allow.

Toronto is 15-12 against the spread and 18-9 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Raptors vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Raptors and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 31-33 17-21 34-30 Wizards 31-31 20-18 31-31

Raptors vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Wizards 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 15-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-11 18-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 23-12 112 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 26-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-8 26-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-7

