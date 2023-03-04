The Toronto Raptors (31-33) square off against the Washington Wizards (30-32) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and TSN. The over/under is 222.5 for the matchup.

Raptors vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and TSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -1.5 222.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

  • In 33 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have gone over 222.5 total points.
  • Toronto's contests this year have an average point total of 224.6, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Raptors are 31-33-0 against the spread this season.
  • Toronto has entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 22, or 57.9%, of those games.
  • Toronto has a record of 21-14, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Raptors.

Raptors vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 33 51.6% 112.5 225.7 112 225.1 223.4
Wizards 34 54.8% 113.2 225.7 113.1 225.1 225.8

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

  • The Raptors have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The Raptors have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Toronto has performed better when playing at home, covering 19 times in 33 home games, and 12 times in 31 road games.
  • The Raptors average 112.5 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Wizards allow.
  • Toronto is 15-12 against the spread and 18-9 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Raptors vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Raptors and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 31-33 17-21 34-30
Wizards 31-31 20-18 31-31

Raptors vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Wizards
112.5
Points Scored (PG)
 113.2
22
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
15-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-11
18-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 23-12
112
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 14
26-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-8
26-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-7

