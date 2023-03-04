When the Toronto Raptors (31-33) and Washington Wizards (30-32) play at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, Scottie Barnes and Kristaps Porzingis will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Raptors' Last Game

On Thursday, the Wizards knocked off the Raptors 119-108, led by Kyle Kuzma with 30 points (plus five assists and five rebounds). OG Anunoby was the top scorer for the losing side with 26 points while adding two assists and three rebounds.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM OG Anunoby 26 3 2 2 1 4 Jakob Poeltl 23 13 4 3 2 0 Scottie Barnes 14 3 5 0 0 0

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam is tops on his squad in both points (25.0) and assists (6.0) per game, and also averages 7.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Barnes averages 15.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors at 6.7 assists per game, while also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 19.3 points.

Jakob Poeltl paces the Raptors at 9.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.0 assists and 12.6 points.

Anunoby posts 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 2.0 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 25.8 6.9 5.2 1.1 0.5 2.1 Jakob Poeltl 12.2 7.5 2.0 1.6 1.6 0.0 Scottie Barnes 14.2 5.9 4.4 0.9 1.1 1.1 Fred VanVleet 11.0 2.3 5.5 1.1 0.4 1.8 Chris Boucher 10.4 6.0 0.5 0.5 1.3 1.2

