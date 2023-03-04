Saturday's game between the Siena Saints (17-12) and Canisius Golden Griffins (9-19) squaring off at Koessler Athletic Center has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Siena, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Saints are coming off of an 86-62 loss to Niagara in their most recent game on Thursday.

Siena vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Siena vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 68, Canisius 62

Siena Schedule Analysis

The Saints took down the No. 212-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Niagara Purple Eagles, 83-81, on February 11, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Siena has 16 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Siena 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 227) on December 10

61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on January 5

55-51 on the road over Fairfield (No. 243) on January 19

75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 254) on February 9

74-67 at home over Marist (No. 270) on January 7

Siena Performance Insights