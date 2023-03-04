How to Watch the St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big East Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's Red Storm (22-7) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.
St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 65.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 59.4 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
- When Marquette gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 19-5.
- When it scores more than 59.4 points, Marquette is 17-2.
- The 66.1 points per game the Red Storm record are 8.6 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (57.5).
- St. John's (NY) is 21-3 when scoring more than 57.5 points.
- St. John's (NY)'s record is 21-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.
- The Red Storm are making 42.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Golden Eagles concede to opponents (40.9%).
- The Golden Eagles make 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Red Storm's defensive field-goal percentage.
St. John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/21/2023
|@ UConn
|W 69-64
|XL Center
|2/24/2023
|Georgetown
|W 61-53
|Carnesecca Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Providence
|W 53-50
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|3/4/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
