The St. John's Red Storm (22-7) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 65.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 59.4 the Red Storm allow to opponents.
  • When Marquette gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 19-5.
  • When it scores more than 59.4 points, Marquette is 17-2.
  • The 66.1 points per game the Red Storm record are 8.6 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (57.5).
  • St. John's (NY) is 21-3 when scoring more than 57.5 points.
  • St. John's (NY)'s record is 21-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.
  • The Red Storm are making 42.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Golden Eagles concede to opponents (40.9%).
  • The Golden Eagles make 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Red Storm's defensive field-goal percentage.

St. John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/21/2023 @ UConn W 69-64 XL Center
2/24/2023 Georgetown W 61-53 Carnesecca Arena
2/27/2023 @ Providence W 53-50 Alumni Hall (RI)
3/4/2023 Marquette - Mohegan Sun Arena

