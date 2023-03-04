The St. John's Red Storm (22-7) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 65.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 59.4 the Red Storm allow to opponents.

When Marquette gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 19-5.

When it scores more than 59.4 points, Marquette is 17-2.

The 66.1 points per game the Red Storm record are 8.6 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (57.5).

St. John's (NY) is 21-3 when scoring more than 57.5 points.

St. John's (NY)'s record is 21-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.

The Red Storm are making 42.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Golden Eagles concede to opponents (40.9%).

The Golden Eagles make 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Red Storm's defensive field-goal percentage.

